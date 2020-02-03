It took six years of eligibility and four years as a finalist, but former Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce finally received his call to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bruce wasn't the only player with strong St. Louis ties to be voted into the Hall of Fame. He was joined by former Denver Broncos safety, Steve Atwater, a graduate of Lutheran High School North.
Bruce retired as the second all-time leading receiver with 15,208 receiving yards, behind only Jerry Rice. After his retirement, he was passed by Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens and Randy Moss. In addition to his receiving yards, Bruce accumulated 91 TDs and 1,024 receptions in his career.
Still, even as the No. 5 leading receiving in NFL history, Bruce's election to the Hall was just a matter of time. Bruce joins Orlando Pace, Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk as members of the "Greatest Show on Turf" to enter the Hall of Fame.
Torry Holt was deemed a finalist, but ultimately did not make the cut.
Atwater was known as one of the most-fierce and hard-hitting safeties during his NFL career. He earned eight Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro selections and six 100-tackle seasons. He also helped anchor a defense that won two Super Bowl titles.
Atwater's most iconic play took place when "The Smiling Assassin" stopped Christian Okoye, a 260-pound former Kansas City Chiefs running back, dead in his tracks.
Information from ESPN.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.