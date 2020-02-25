St. Louis’ own Bradley Beal became the first player since Kobe Bryant to score 50 points in back-to-back games.
The Washington Wizards guard scored career high of 55 points in Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. On Sunday, he scored 53 points against the Chicago Bulls.
According to NBA Stats, Beal is the first player to score 50 points on consecutive days since late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant accomplished the feat in 2007.
Information from NBA Stats contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.