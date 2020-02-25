St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Some rain may mix in. Low around 30F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.