St. Louis native Niele Ivey, a former Cor Jesu star was named head coach of the Notre Dame women's basketball team yesterday (Thursday, April 23).
Notre Dame is Ivey’s alma matter – where she starred as a player from 1997-2001.
Ivey was an All-American point guard and three-time All-Big East selection. She capped off her collegiate playing career with an NCAA Championship in 2001.
Ivey went on to play five seasons in the WNBA.
