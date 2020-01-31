St. Louis native and third-year Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was voted in by NBA coaches to the 2020 NBA All-Star game as a reserve. This is Tatum’s first All-Star selection. He’ll join Celtics teammate Kemba Walker as an All-Star.
“I’ve been watching the All-Star Game ever since I’ve been watching basketball,” Tatum said. “I would always get Kobe’s All-Star jersey. I always had aspirations of one day being in the All-Star Game. At 21 years old, to make it a reality — I can’t put it into words. It’s a special feeling.”
Tatum made the All-Star game on the strength of his all-around game and his improved play in his third season.
“I’m so excited,” said Tatum, who is the second-youngest Celtic behind Antoine Walker to make an All-Star appearance. “It’s always been a dream of mine and it finally happened. I get to join (Kemba Walker), my teammate, at All-Star Weekend. It doesn’t even feel real right now.”
Walker and Tatum will be the first pair of Celtics to represent Boston at the All-Star Game since 2018 when Al Horford and Kyrie Irving were selected. This is the 49th time multiple Celtics have been voted in as All-Stars.
Tatum, who was picked No. 3 overall by the Celtics in the 2017 draft, was rewarded for the leap in his play he has showcased throughout the first half of his third season in the NBA as Tatum is currently averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.
The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, February 16th at 7:00 PM CST and will be broadcast on TNT. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the two team captains and will select their teams in the NBA All-Star Draft next Thursday, February 6th at 6:00 PM CST on TNT.
Information from Celticsblog.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.