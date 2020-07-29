Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles became the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder Tuesday night, as her team lost 90-66 to the Seattle Storm in Bradenton, Florida.
Fowles, 34, opened the WNBA season on Sunday with 18 rebounds, leaving her just seven short of the record. She got her seventh rebound with 3.9 seconds left in the second quarter off of a miss from the Storm's Breanna Stewart.
That gave Fowles 3,357 rebounds for her career, which began in 2008 in Chicago, after she was the No. 2 overall draft pick out of LSU.
Fowles entered Tuesday averaging 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds in her career. She finished the game with 15 points and 11 rebounds, her 165th career double-double, and 3,361 boards.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.