Kawhi Leonard became the first winner of the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, scoring 30 points in the first half of the game that saw Team LeBron edge out Team Giannis 157-155 in Chicago Sunday night.
Under the new Elam Ending rule instituted this season, the game concluded when a team reached a specific target score. Last night Anthony Davis sank a second free throw in his hometown to give team LeBron the win.
Leonard said being the first player to win the award after it was named for Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash earlier this month along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. , the game ended when Chicago native Anthony Davis sank the second of two free throws
"It's very special," Leonard said of winning the award named after Bryant, according to Espn.com. "I had a relationship with him. Words can't explain how happy I am to be able to put that trophy in my room, in my trophy room, and just be able to see Kobe's name on there.
"It just means a lot to me. He's a big inspiration in my life. He did a lot for me."
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
