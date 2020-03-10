The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS are all closing their respective locker rooms to the media due to the coronavirus outbreak, the leagues announced in a joint statement.
"After consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, and given the issues that can be associated with close contact in pre- and post-game settings, all team locker rooms and clubhouses will be open only to players and essential employees of teams and team facilities until further notice," the leagues wrote in a joint statement. "Media access will be maintained in designated locations outside of the locker room and clubhouse setting."
No games have been cancelled by any of the major American sports leagues. There has also been no mandate to ban fans from games.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
