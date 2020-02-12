It was a tremendous season for black quarterbacks in the National Football League.
The culmination of this great year of the black quarterback took place during Super Bowl weekend when three talented players achieved the highest honors in the game.
Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals was voted the Offensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL. A former Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, Murray threw for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes. He injected some excitement into a franchise that hit rock bottom.
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens was the runaway choice for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. A former Heisman Trophy winner at Louisville, Jackson was a unanimous choice for the MVP award after a record-setting season.
Jackson passed for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Jackson also rushed for 1,206 yards, which is a new record for quarterbacks. He also scored seven rushing touchdowns as he led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the league’s best regular season record.
Patrick “Showtime” Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs walked away with the biggest prize of all as he led his team to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Mahomes was voted the Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs to their first world title in 50 years.
Mahomes was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player last season after throwing 50 touchdown passes. He followed up this season with a tremendous post-season run in which he rallied the Chiefs from a deficit of 24, 10, and 10 points in three playoff games. Mahomes had 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions in the playoffs.
