The much anticipated district championship basketball game between Cardinal Ritter College Prep and University City more than lived up to the hype in terms of excitement and high drama.
In a battle of the Lions, the Cardinal Ritter Lions outlasted the host University City Lions 47-43 in an overtime thriller to win the Class 5, District 5 championship. Cardinal Ritter (16-5) will advance to next Tuesday’s sectionals, where they will face either Jennings or McCluer North, who meet for the District 6 championship today. University City finishes its season at 16-4.
Cardinal Ritter won the Class 3 state championship a year ago and got moved up to Class 5 in the new state alignment. The Lions’ chances of winning a repeat state championship looked bleak at the end of the third quarter as they trailed University City 36-27.
That was when Ritter turned up its defensive pressure and held University City to just seven points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods combined. Senior guard Mario Fleming blocked a last-second shot at the end of regulation to preserve a 39-39 tie and send the game into overtime.
After trailing throughout the second half, Ritter finally took the lead on a follow-up dunk from junior Braxton Stacker to put the Lions in front 44-43 in the overtime period. Fleming then sealed the game with three free throws in the closing seconds.
The 6’3” Fleming and 6’8” junior forward Robert Lewis each scored 16 points to lead Cardinal Ritter. University City was led by junior point guard Larry Abbey with 13 points, followed by junior Carleton Thomas with 11 and senior Brandon Ming with 10 points.
*Lift for Life headed to State Quarterfinals
The Lift for Life Lady Hawks are one game away from making their first ever appearance in the Final Four of the state tournament. The Lady Hawks defeated visiting West County (Leadwood) 63-29 in the Class 3 sectionals on Wednesday night.
Lift for Life (12-11) will go on the road to face Twin Rivers (19-11) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. The winner will earn a trip to the Final Four, which will be held in Springfield on March 12-13.
Junior Taylor Brown led the Lady Hawks with 20 points, followed by junior Mackenzie Wilson and freshman Deidra Walton with nine points and senior Daniyah Ward with eight.
*O’Fallon-Christian and Lift for Life boys advance to Elite Eight
O’Fallon-Christian and Lift for Life are both in the quarterfinals of the boys Class 3 state tournament. O’Fallon-Christian will visit Monroe City while Lift for Life will also hit the road to play Thayer. Both games will tip-off at 6 p.m.
Both teams earned their quarterfinals berths with impressive victories in the sectionals on Tuesday night. O’Fallon-Christian scored a 65-43 victory over Palmyra while Lift for Life defeated Arcadia Valley 68-34.
The winner of Friday night’s games will advance to the Final Four of the state tournament in Springfield on March 12-13.
