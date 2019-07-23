He became a legend on the team as a player, now Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich.
Duncan, the Spurs' all-time leader in points, rebounds and blocked shots -- and the only player to be on all five of San Antonio's NBA championship teams -- officially returned to the franchise Monday.
"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan's assistant, that he returns the favor,'' Popovich said in the release.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
