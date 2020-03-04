Spurs legend Tim Duncan picked up his first career win as the team's acting head coach on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets, filling in for Gregg Popovich, who missed the game for personal reasons.
San Antonio trailed Charlotte 36–19 after the first quarter, but rallied for a late one-point, 104–103, victory.
"Pop's going to be back, and I'll be happy to hand it right over to him," Duncan told the San Antonio Express-News, after being asked if he one day wanted to be a head coach.
"It's night and day, to be in the big boy chair. Truth be told though, I wasn't in the big boy chair. I had [other assistant coaches] making the calls and I was the one standing there screaming at people."
Information from SI.com and the San Antonio Express-News contributed to this report.
