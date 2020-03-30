Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony for the Olympic Games will take place on July 23, 2021 – nearly one year to the day after the Games were due to start.
Last week, the IOC and Japanese organizers postponed the Olympics until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year's Games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near-exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8.
Information from Espn.com and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
