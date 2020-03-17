Tom Brady took to social media to officially say goodbye to the New England Patriots Tuesday morning. It had been rumored that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback would part with the Patriots, the only NFL team he has ever played for. He confirmed the rumors with a series of Instagram posts.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote via Instagram.
Brady, 42, leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.
The Patriots and Brady couldn’t come to a contract extension agreement during the offseason, so he will hit the league's open market Wednesday for the first time in his 20-year career. But Brady could reach agreement with another team Tuesday, when players and clubs can negotiate deals.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
