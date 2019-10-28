President Donald Trump was greeted with loud boos from the crowd at Game 5 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros on Sunday.
Trump was shown on the big screen at Nationals Park during the team’s salute to veterans after the third inning. Fans in attendance loudly yelled “lock him up.”
Except Trump, every president since William Taft in 1910 has thrown out a ceremonial first pitch, either for Opening Day, the All-Star Game or the World Series. In 2010, President Obama threw out the first pitch on Opening Day at Nationals Park to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Presidential Opening Day first pitches.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that Trump decided not to throw out the ceremonial first pitch “in order to make the fan experience as positive as possible.”
Sunday marked Trump's first major league game since he took office in 2017.
