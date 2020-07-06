President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to claim that the incident involving a noose found in the garage of Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only Black driver, was a hoax – and that Wallace owes NASCAR drivers an apology.
Trump also questioned NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate Flag from the sport.
“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX,” Trump said, including Wallace’s Twitter handle in the tweet. “ That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!"
A noose was found in Wallace's garage at Talladega on June 21, less than two weeks after he successfully pushed NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its venues.
Wallace was joined by all 39 other drivers and their crews on June 22 in a march down pit road, as they pushed his No. 43 to the front of the line in the moments before the race.
An FBI investigation determined that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime and that the pull rope fashioned like a noose had been on a garage door at the speedway since as early as October, NASCAR announced on June 23.
A day later, Wallace said he was thankful that the noose wasn't intended for him, but he doesn't think the ensuing investigation was an overreaction.
Wallace has not yet responded to Trump’s tweet.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
