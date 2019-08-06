According to Espn.com, eight-time All-Star Vince Carter,42, has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Atlanta Hawks for his final NBA season.
Carter will play an NBA-record 22nd season. He will pass Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and Robert Parish, all of whom played 21 NBA seasons.
If he plays in a game in 2020, Carter will be the first player in NBA history to appear in a game in four different decades, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.