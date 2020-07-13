The Washington NFL team formerly known as The Redskins announced Monday that they will be retiring their nickname and logo after completing a thorough review that began on July 3.
"Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review," the team said in a statement.
"Dan Snyder and Coach [Ron] Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."
Sports Business Daily reported that the announcement of the new name has been delayed because trademark issues are pending.
"The NFL and Dan Snyder have finally made the right call and Change the Mascot commends them for it," Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation Representative and head of the Change the Mascot campaign said in a statement Monday. "This is a good decision for the country -- not just Native peoples -- since it closes a painful chapter of denigration and disrespect toward Native Americans and other people of color. Future generations of Native youth will no longer be subjected to this offensive and harmful slur every Sunday during football season.”
Information from Espn.com and Sports Business Daily contributed to this report.
