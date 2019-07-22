Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard told ESPN that the team will offer All-Star guard and St. Louis native Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million maximum contract extension when he becomes eligible to sign on Friday.
"At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Bradley the full max extension," Sheppard told ESPN.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, indicated that the 26-year-old guard will need time to consider the offer. Beal has until Oct. 21 to sign the extension, which would start with the 2021-22 season. His current contract runs through the 2020-21 season, with caps hits of $27 million and $28.7 million each of the next two years.
"There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do," Bartelstein told ESPN. "There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy and Scott [Brooks]. They've treated Brad wonderfully."
Beal averaged a career-best 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists a season ago. In four trips to the playoffs in his seven-year NBA career, Beal has averaged 22.7 points in 40 appearances.
Information from Espn.com and SI.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.