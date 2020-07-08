WNBA stars and the Women's National Basketball Players Association are calling for the league to remove Kelly Loeffler as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream.
Loeffler, a junior U.S. senator from Georgia, has owned the Dream since 2011. The conservative Loeffler recently appeared on FOX News and called Black protesters in Atlanta "mob rule." Georgia is an open-carry state.
On Tuesday, she stated her opposition to the WNBA's announcement that players will wear warmup shirts saying "Black Lives Matter" and "Say Her Name" this season. In a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathey Engelbert, she called for
"less" politics in sports and said the phrases on warmup jerseys should be replaced with American flags on all apparel.
After news of Loeffler's letter to Engelbert spread, the WNBPA tweeted out a link to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s story on Loeffler's opposition to the jersey plan with the caption "E-N-O-U-G-H! O-U-T!"
Engelbert released a statement on Loeffler following her comments.
"The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has not served as Governor of the Atlanta Dream since October 2019 and is no longer involved in the day-to-day business of the team."
Information from SI.com, Espn.com and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
