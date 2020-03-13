The XFL announced on Thursday that it has canceled its regular season amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The move followed similar cancellations and postponements by the NBA, NHL, NCAA, MLS and Major League Baseball and other sports leagues.
It had been slated to conclude April 12 before two weeks of postseason play. According to Espn.com, there was no immediate word Thursday about a potential attempt to conduct playoffs.
The league said all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the regular season, while ticket holders will receive refunds or credit toward future games.
"The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years," the league said in a statement.
Information from Espn.com contributed to this report.
