15-year-old Coco Gauff defeated Timea Babos at the US Open on Thursday, becoming the youngest woman to reach the third round since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.
Gauff will play world No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the third round. Osaka is seeking her second-straight US Open title and her third career Grand Slam.
The 21-year-old won the 2019 Australian Open in January when she defeated Serena Williams in an emotionally charged match.
Information from SI.com contributed to this report.
