The NFL (and political) world had been awaiting word from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the possibility that some of his players will kneel during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter and ending racism in America.
In 2017, Jones demanded his players stand for the anthem with “toe on the line.” Anyone who protested during the anthem would be benched and/or released from the team.
He spoke last week on the subject – and really didn’t say much of anything.
''That was then ... this is now,'' Jones said on Aug. 12.
''These are very sensitive times. I have nothing to prove as far as where I'm standing with the flag and where the Cowboys stand. I have nothing to prove regarding my players and my support of our players.
''I want our players to understand the perception and where they're coming from regarding the flag and the sensitivity there, and the many memories there. And I want our fans to understand ... where our players are coming from there.''
He used the word “grace” several times when discussing the situation, but did not say what he will do if a Cowboy dares kneel or raise a fist during the anthem.
I guess we will find out during Sunday Night Football on Sept. 13 when the Cowboys help open SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against the host Rams in a nationally televised game on NBC.
