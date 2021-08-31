St. Louis native Jonathan Owens, a CBC High School football standout and the boyfriend of U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently cut by the Houston Texans of the NFL.
Owens officially signed with the Texans in 2020, but was cut from the team Tuesday and did not make the 53-man roster. Owens was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University.
Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles withdrew from the women’s team final for mental health reasons in addition to having the “twisties,” …
There were two major sporting events in downtown St. Louis last Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.