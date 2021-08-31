St. Louis native Jonathan Owens, a CBC High School football standout and the boyfriend of U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles was recently cut by the Houston Texans of the NFL.

Owens officially signed with the Texans in 2020, but was cut from the team Tuesday and did not make the 53-man roster. Owens was a standout football player at Missouri Western State University.

