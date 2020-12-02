United States Olympic track and field legend Rafer Johnson died at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA on Tuesday, December 2, 2020. He was 86.
Johnson won the gold medal in the decathlon at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome. He also made history in Rome when he became the first African-American to carry the American flag while leading the USA delegation during the opening ceremonies.
A four-sport standout in high school, Johnson went to become a collegiate All-American at UCLA. Johnson’s chief competitor for the gold medal in the decathlon was C.K. Yang, his teammate and training partner at UCLA. Johnson won the decathlon by scoring 8,392 points, which was a new Olympic record at the time.
In his post-Olympic career, Johnson turned to acting, having appeared in several movies and television shows. In 1968, Johnson became an American hero after he led a group that subdued Sirhan Sirhan just seconds after he assassinated Robert Kennedy at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. Johnson was campaigning for Kennedy during his presidential bid in 1968.
Johnson also became very involved in the Special Olympics. In 1969, he was part of a group that founded the California Special Olympics. He would eventually join the organization’s Board of Directors.
Johnson returned to the Olympics in 1984 when he was selected to light the Olympic cauldron to open the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.
