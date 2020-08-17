Washington Football Team named former NFL running back Jason Wright as its team president, making Wright the first Black team president in league history.
Speaking to ESPN, Wright stated that he understands the significance of the hire.
"What it tries to signal is that, at least in this organization, the hindrances that tend to be in place around Black talent in other places are breaking down," Wright said, "and that should send a signal more broadly to the shift in culture that Dan and Tanya Snyder, Coach Rivera and myself are now trying to make."
While Wright will server as the team president, he will not have involvement in the football side of operations. When Washington hired coach Ron Rivera in 2019, he was given full power over the roster. Instead, Wright will focus on the business side.
Following his seven-year playing career as a running back, Wright excelled in business. According to Adam Shefter, Wright earned his MBA from the Chicago Booth School of Business. He later became a partner for the global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company.
Background: Jason Wright spent seven years as an NFL RB; he earned his MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He became a partner for the global strategy and management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. And now he’s president of the WFT. https://t.co/18msTeBtvt— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2020
Prior to his NFL career, Wright starred at Northwestern University, finishing his career as the fourth all-time leading rusher and scorer in school history. He was a double-major in psychlogy and pre-medicine.
Information from ESPN.com was used to create this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.