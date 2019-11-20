Last weekend’s IHSA Class 7A state quarterfinal game between East St. Louis and Oak Lawn Richards was over before some fans ever sat down.
It took 14 seconds to be exact; the Flyers' Kenneth Cotton returned the opening kickoff 71 yards, and East St. Louis never looked back as they trounced the Bulldogs 60-0.
Quarterback Tyler Macon was sensational once again on Saturday, completing 19 of 21 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for another score.
Macon had touchdown tosses of 28 and 54 yards to Dominic Lovett (six-catches for 119 yards) and one touchdown each to Antonio “A.J.” Johnson (five catches 72 yards), Lawaun Powell Jr. (four catches for 65 yards), and Keontez Lewis (four catches for 65 yards).
It must be noted that the Flyers' defense on Saturday was also on point as well, limiting Richards’ highly touted running- back and Iowa recruit Leshon Williams to 26 yards rushing.
The Flyers were led on defense by University of Missouri recruit Kevon Billingsley with 8 tackles, Derrion “Tank” Perkins with six tackles and Kendrick “Klump” Scarbough with 3 sacks.
The Flyers will host Chatham-Glenwood in the state semifinals. Chatham-Glenwood advanced by whipping Providence Catholic 40-16 last Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The Titans haven't played in a state semifinal game since 2010, playing against a program in East St. Louis with a storied tradition that has the most wins in Illinois High football history with eight State Championships.
Chatham is led by quarterback/defensive back Luke Lehnen, who rushed for 231 yards and 3 touchdowns last week against Providence. In addition, he passed for 95 yards and a touchdown. The Titans offense totaled 379 yards against Providence Catholic. However, Titans coach David Hay was bragging about his defense last Saturday afternoon in Chicago.
“If you’re going to win a quarterfinal football game on the road, you’ve got to be the most physical team and that’s what we asked them to do,” Hay said.
It will be interesting to see what kind of pep talk he has in store this weekend when his team visits the highly touted Flyers in the “House of Pain” this Saturday.
The way East St. Louis is clicking on all cylinders right now, I don’t think it’s going to be a problem at all for Darren Sunkett's Flyers.
Scott’s Prediction:
East St. Louis continues to roll.
East St. Louis 52-Chatham Glenwood 14
Flyer fans will be eating Thanksgiving desert in DeKalb, Illinois next weekend.
Scott’s Notes:
More than 5,000 people are expected for Saturday’s semifinal game against Chatham Glenwood. The IHSA has jurisdiction during the State playoffs and sets ticket prices. Tickets will be $8 and will be sold the day of the game.
Congratulations are in order for Coach Melanie Davis and the East St. Louis Flyers Girls Volleyball team who won a Regional Championship a couple of weeks ago.
