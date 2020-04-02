The St. Louis area continues to produce top quality girls basketball talent that has gone on to excel at the NCAA Division I level.
Here is a look at several of those St Louis area players at the collegiate level.
*Alecia Sutton (Texas): The former Parkway North star was a two-time All Big XII Conference selection for the Longhorns. She was a first team selection as a junior and second team pick as a senior. This season, she averaged 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and nearly two steals. She scored 1,091 points in her career.
*Rachel Thompson (Colgate): The former MICDS standout concluded a stellar career at Colgate by earning All-Patriot League First Team honors and All-Defensive Team honors. As a senior, she averaged 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals.
*Sonya Morris (DePaul): The sophomore guard from Incarnate Word Academy helped lead the Blue Demons to the championship of the Big East Conference and a 28-5 record. The 5’10” Morris averaged 15.6 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals a game.
*Aijha Blackwell (Missouri): The former Whitfield standout was selected to the All Southeastern Conference Freshman Team. She averaged 15 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She averaged nearly 18 points in SEC games.
*Lauryn Miller (UCLA): The former Kirkwood High standout was a starting forward on the Bruins team that won 26 games and was ranked among the top teams in the nation all season. The 6’2” Miller averaged 6.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field.
*Savannah Kluesner (Miami of Ohio): The former Lutheran-St. Charles standout was an All-Mid American Conference Third Team selection. The 6’2” forward averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while blocking 49 shots. She finished her career with 1,349 points.
*Jadyn Pimentel (Lamar): The former Parkway North standout was the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018. As a junior, the 5’4” point guard averaged 8.7 points and four rebounds a game.
*Saint Louis University finished with a 19-13 record with three area players getting quality minutes. Senior forward Kendra Wilken (Breese Central) averaged 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field. Sophomore forward Brooke Flowers averaged six rebounds and blocked a team high 68 shots. Sophomore guard Jaidah Stewart (Kirkwood) averaged five points a game.
*Jordan Roundtree (Missouri): The former Kirkwood High standout was a contributor to three NCAA Tournament teams. As a senior, she earned All SEC Academic honors while averaging six points a game.
*K.K. Rodriguez (Tulsa): The former Webster Groves standout averaged nearly 20 minutes a game during her sophomore season at Tulsa, averaging four points, three rebounds and two steals a game.
*The Evansville Purple Aces have three players from the area, led by guard Lola Bracy (Kirkwood) who averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a game. Sophomore point guard Makayla Wallace (Kirkwood) had 53 assists and 49 steals while forward Jada Poland (Fort Zumwalt West) averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
*Amaya Stovall (DePaul): The sophomore guard from Parkway North has been a valuable reserve for the Blue Demons back to back Big East championship teams.
