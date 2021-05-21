Track and Field Notebook
The Missouri State High School Activities Association will hold its respective Class 1 and 2 state track and field championships this weekend (May 21-22) at Jefferson City High School.
The action opens Friday with preliminary races and some field event finals. Championship races follow on Saturday. The field events will begin at 11 a.m., while running events start at 10 a.m. both days.
Keep an eye on sophomore sprinter Issam Asinga from Principia. The talented speedster won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at last Saturday’s Class 2 Sectional 2 meet at Monroe City. Asinga also posted impressive winning times of 10.62 in the 100, 21.55 in the 200 and 48.24 in the 400.
STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley will be the area’s top team contender for a state championship in the Class 2 girls’ competition. The Bulldogs qualified for state in six individual events along with their three sprint relay teams.
Junior Leah Thames (100, 200), senior Cheyenne Melvin (400, 800) and senior Chelby Melvin (100-meter high and 300-meter low hurdles) were all double winners at the Monroe City Sectional. The Bulldogs were also Sectional champions in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays.
District Highlights
Last Saturday’s Class 3, 4 and 5 district track meets saw several standout performances, and these competitors have advanced to Sectional competitions on Saturday.
Maya Anderson (MICDS): Finished first in the 100-meter high hurdles and 300-meter low hurdles at the Class 5, District 2 girls meet at Francis Howell Central. She led the Rams to a district team championship.
Haley Bellamy (McCluer North): Finished first in the 300-meter low hurdles and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet-6 inches at the Class 4, District 2 meet at Hillsboro.
Mason Brock (Francis Howell): Finished first in the javelin, shot put and discus at the Class 5, District 3 meet at Wentzville Liberty. He won the javelin with a throw of 192 feet 8 inches.
Aniyah Brown (Cardinal Ritter): The talented freshman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and ran legs on the Lions’ first place 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams at the Class 5, District 2 girls meet at Francis Howell Central.
Genesis Dixon (Kirkwood): Finished first in the 100-meter high hurdles, 300-meter low hurdles and long jump at Wentzville Liberty.
Myles Norwood (Trinity): Finished first in the long jump and triple jump at the meet in Hillsboro. He helped the Titans to a district team championship.
Ryan Wingo (SLUH): The talented freshman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the 4x100-meter relay to a first-place finish at the Francis Howell Central meet.
Collegiate track standouts
Former John Burroughs star Brandon Miller won the 800-meter run at the Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships last Saturday in College Station, Texas. A freshman at Texas A&M, Miller was also the champion in the 800 at the SEC Indoor Championships earlier this year. His winning time last Sunday was 1 minute 45.95 seconds, fifth all-time on the United States Under-20 list. Miller also qualified for a spot at the upcoming USA Olympic Trials.
Former Parkway North sprinter Jermaine Holt won the 400-meter dash at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships in Tampa. A senior at the University of Houston, Holt won the event in a time of 46.06 seconds. His victory also helped the Cougars take home the team conference title.
Former East St. Louis standout Willie Johnson of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale took home two gold medals from last weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Championships in Carbondale. Johnson won the 400-meter dash, then anchored the Salukis’ 4x400 relay team to a conference championship.
Former Hazelwood Central standout Shauniece O’Neal of Southern Illinois won the MVC championship in the women’s hammer throw with an effort of 218-feet 2-inches. O’Neal was also a conference champion and first team All-American during the indoor season for the Salukis.
