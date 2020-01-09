In past years, one of the features of the St. Louis American was following the weekly progress of African-American quarterbacks in the National Football League. With the NFL Division playoffs about to begin this weekend and the large presence of black quarterbacks at the forefront, we thought it would be the perfect time to bring back this feature.
Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks): The veteran quarterback completed 18 of 30 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks’ 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Wild Card Game. He enjoyed a stellar regular season by completing 341 of his 516 passes for 4,110 yards and only five interceptions. He also rushed for 342 yards and three touchdowns in leading Seattle to a 12-4 record. He is one of the top two candidates for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. Seattle will visit the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Division playoff round on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.
Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans): Watson completed 20 of 25 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown in the Texans’ 22-15 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Game. He orchestrated the Texans’ big comeback from a 16-0 deficit in the second half, including a spectacular play in overtime in which he was hit by two Buffalo defenders, yet he spun away to throw a dart to running back Taiwan Jones for a big gain to set up the Texans’ winning field goal. For the season, Watson completed 333 of 495 for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 413 yards and seven touchdowns. The Texans will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Division playoffs on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): The second-year quarterback is the frontrunner for the Most Valuable Player of the NFL award after a record-setting season. He rushed for 1,206 yards to set a new single-season NFL record for quarterbacks. He also completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He led the Ravens to a 14-2 record and a No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Baltimore will host the Houston Texans in the Divisional playoffs on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
Pat Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs): The Most Valuable Player from the 2018-19 season, “Showtime” enjoyed another big season despite missing a couple of games with a knee injury. He completed for 319 of 484 passes for 4,031 yards with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 218 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs will host the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoffs on Sunday at 2:05 p.m.
