Congratulations to a trio of Class of 2021 high school football prospects from the St. Louis metro area who have made their commitments to Division I programs.
Standout wide receiver Chevalier Brenson of CBC has given a verbal commitment to the University of Illinois. The 6’3” 195-pound Brenson caught 44 passes for 675 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior for the Cadets. His commitment to Illinois continues the strong recruiting in the St. Louis area by Illini head coach Lovie Smith.
Keontez Lewis, a standout wide receiver from East St. Louis is headed West as he gave UCLA a verbal commitment. The 6’1” 170-pound Lewis caught 39 passes for 826 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Flyers, who won the Illinois Class 6A state championship last season.
A young man headed the HBCU route is defensive end Terrance Fuller of Lutheran North has given a commitment to Texas Southern University. The 6’3” 215-pound Fuller had 54 tackles and six quarterback sacks in helping the Crusaders cruise to the Missouri Class 2 state championship last season.
Midwest United girls bring home championship
Congratulations to the Midwest United 3SSB girls’ basketball team on winning the championship at the OhioBasketball.com Bearcat Classic in Indianapolis. Midwest United defeated the St. Louis Eagles 51-50 in a very exciting championship game that featured two St. Louis area grassroots teams.
The members of the team include: Makayia Brooks (Springfield Central), Ja’Mise Bailey (Webster Groves), Taleah Dilworth (Incarnate Word), J’Leesa Jordan (Hazelwood Central), Mallory Rounshausen (Cor Jesu), Kennedi Watkins (Marquette), Madison Weydert (Fort Zumwalt West), Aliyah Williams (Parkway North).
A couple of the players on the Midwest United team have already committed to Division I schools. Kennedi Watkins is a 5’11” forward who gave a commitment to Ohio Valley Conference champion SEMO. Makayia Brooks is a 5’9” shooting guard who has committed to the University of Memphis.
Impact basketball transfers
Two of the area’s top high school basketball programs got better with the addition of a pair of impact transfers. Keshon Gilbert, an All-State point guard from Las Vegas, has transferred to Vashon for his senior year. Braxton Stacker, a standout guard from Belleville East, has transferred to Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter College Prep for his upcoming junior season.
Gilbert is a smooth 6’3” point guard who is originally from St. Louis, but moved to Las Vegas for his first three years of high school at Durango High. He has already committed to UNLV, where he will return to after playing his senior year back home in St. Louis.
Stacker is a 6’4” guard who was one of the top young players in the metro east area. As a sophomore at Belleville East, Stacker averaged 14 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.
Get well Ray’Sean Taylor
We would like to wish a speedy recovery to former Collinsville High basketball standout Ray’Sean Taylor, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during summer workouts at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. The 6’1” Taylor was preparing for his freshman season at SIUE after a stellar career with the Kahoks. He will be out of action indefinitely.
As a junior, Taylor averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals in leading the Kahoks to a 31-3 record and a IHSA regional championship. He was an All-State performer and a member of the 2020 St. Louis American “Fab Five” All-Star Team.
Nothing But Facts
If you have a hankering for some local sports banter, a good show to check out is “Nothing But Facts” with co-hosts Chris Brooks and John Albert. Brooks is a former football standout at Hazelwood East who played collegiately at the University of Nebraska and in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts. John Albert, a.k.a. “John John” is an excellent girls’ basketball coach at Vashon High, who has been around the area sports scene for many years. They have a very entertaining show full of lively banter and good local sports talk from the youth level all the way up the collegiate and pro ranks. You can check them out on Facebook page of Mo Betta Sports.
