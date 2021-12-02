The CBC Cadets have reclaimed their position as the top large school football program in Missouri.
Behind a dominant defensive effort, the Cadets throttled Liberty North 48-21 to win the Class 6 state championship last Saturday at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri-Columbia.
The Cadets have won three state championships in the past five years. They went back-to-back in 2017-18 before returning to the Show-Me Bowl this season. The Cadets’ defensive unit forced five Liberty North turnovers and scored two touchdowns.
Senior Justus Johnson scored on a 55-yard interception return, while linebacker Michael Teason scored on a 37-yard fumble recovery. All-State defensive end Tyler Gant had an interception and a fumble recovery, while Kendall Hutson also had an interception and a quarterback sack.
Junior running back Jeremiyah Love rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard TD run which opened the scoring in the first quarter.
The Cadets finished the season with a 12-1 record.
Area teams Show-Me Bowl bound
The St. Louis area will have three more teams playing for state championships this weekend in Columbia. St. Mary’s continued its romp through the Class 3 state playoffs with a 62-12 victory over Mexico in the state semifinals last Saturday. The Dragons will face Kansas City St. Pius X for the state title at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Five-star prospect Kevin Coleman had a tremendous day for the Dragons as he scored four touchdowns. He scored on a 44-yard run, a 73-yard reception, a 48-yard punt return and an 89-yard kickoff return. Running back Jamal Roberts scored on runs of 93 and 12 yards and quarterback Canon Spann threw three touchdown passes.
Lutheran St. Charles will be making its first trip to the Show-Me Bowl after its 54-14 victory over Lafayette County in the Class 2 state semifinals. The Cougars will face perennial state power Lamar for the state championship at 3 p.m. Friday.
Senior running back A.J. Harris led the Cougars’ onslaught as he rushed for 123 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also added 71 yards receiving, giving him nearly 200 yards of total offense on the day.
Lutheran St. Charles will join St. Mary’s as the second team from the Archdiocesan Athletic Association to play for a state title this weekend.
This weekend, Wentzville Holt will also be playing for a state title after defeating Fort Osage 34-14 in the Class 5 semifinals. The Indians must now face perennial state championship-caliber Webb City for the title at 7 p.m. Friday.
Hoop teams win tourney titles
Several boys’ basketball teams opened the season by winning tournaments over Thanksgiving weekend.
Vashon won the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, Illinois. In the championship game, the Wolverines defeated Chicago St. Rita 59-52 to complete a 4-0 weekend. Junior Kennard Davis Jr. was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
University City defeated Fort Zumwalt North 69-48 to win the St. Francis Borgia Turkey Tournament for the second consecutive season. Senior guard Larry Abbey Jr. took home MVP honors for U. City. Lift for Life won the Metro East Thanksgiving Tournament championship, defeating the host school in the championship game. East St. Louis won the championship of the RPS 205 Tip-Off Tournament in Rockford, Illinois.
Hassan Haskins dominates Ohio State
Hassan Haskins has added his name to the folklore which surrounds the great Ohio State-Michigan football rivalry. The former Eureka High standout rushed for 169 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead the Wolverines to a 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes. Haskins ran behind a dominant offensive line as he carried the ball 28 times and averaged six yards per attempt.
The victory snapped the Wolverines’ eight-game losing streak against its arch-rival, plus it clinched the championship of the Big Ten Conference East Division. The 6’1” 225-pound senior running back has been a workhorse for the Wolverines throughout the season. He has rushed for 1,232 yards on 244 carries while scoring 18 touchdowns. He has averaged five yards per carry.
