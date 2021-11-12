We have reached the district championship stage of the Missouri state high school football playoffs.
Those games will be played this weekend with the winners of the Class 6 district championship games advancing to the state semifinals. The winners of the Classes 2-5 games will advance to the state quarterfinals.
Here is a schedule of this weekend’s district championship games involving teams from the St. Louis area.
Class 6
District 1: SLUH at CBC, Friday, 6 p.m.
District 2: Troy at Francis Howell, Friday, 6 p.m.
District 3: Joplin at Lee’s Summit North, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 4: Liberty North at Park Hill South, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 5
District 1: Seckman at Jackson, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Eureka at Summit, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Chaminade at Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 4: Helias at Wentzville Holt, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4
District 1: North County at Hillsboro, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Union vs. Vashon at Gateway STEM, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Parkway North at MICDS, Saturday, noon
District 4: Hazelwood East at St. Dominic, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 3
District 2: Valle Catholic at St. Mary’s, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Cardinal Ritter at Lutheran North, Friday, 6 p.m.
District 4: Priory at Owensville, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 2
District 1: Lift 4 Life at New Madrid Central, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Duchesne at Lutheran-St. Charles, Friday, 7 p.m.
Flyers reach Illinois quarterfinals
The East St. Louis Flyers continue a postseason march in the IHSA Class 6A state playoffs with a trip to undefeated LeMont at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Flyers have rocketed through the first two rounds of the playoffs with a 66-0 first-round win over Riverside-Brookfield 66-0 on Oct. 30, and a 54-2 victory over Oak Lawn Richards last week at Jordan Stadium in East St. Louis.
Mizzou recruit, five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III, scored four touchdowns, which included two receptions of 45 and 27 yards and punt returns of 50 and 53 yards in the victory over Oak Lawn.
Top district semifinal performances
-Running back Gary Barbour of Chaminade rushed for 183 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns in a 42-12 victory over Fort Zumwalt South.
-Quarterback Malious Cain of Vashon completed 10 of 15 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-8 victory over Gateway STEM.
-Senior Chris Brooks of SLUH scored three touchdowns and an interception in the Jr. Bills’ 35-28 victory over Marquette.
Congrats to Larry Hughes, Mike Claiborne
The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will induct its 2021 class on Sunday at the Chase Park Plaza. Of the athletes, coaches, media members and teams to be honored, I want to zero in on basketball star Larry Hughes and legendary media personality Mike Claiborne.
Hughes is one of the best basketball players that the St. Louis area has ever produced. He was a McDonald’s All-American during his prep career at CBC, and a NCAA Freshman All-American in his one season at Saint Louis University.
He also enjoyed a 13-year run in the National Basketball Association, which included a successful stop with my favorite team, the Washington Wizards. He was a show-stopping performer who brought out big crowds wherever he played. It was an honor to broadcast all his college games at SLU.
Claiborne has been an institution in the St. Louis sports media since the 1980’s. I loved listening to him and former Cardinal great Bob Gibson on KMOX when I was in high school. He has been a great friend and mentor throughout my career. His knowledge and presentation on the airwaves remain second to none.
Also, congratulations to the MICDS football program, which is also being inducted.
The late Ron Holtman built a powerhouse program there, and my nephews Robin, Austin and Sean Thompson played for the Rams between 2014-2019.
