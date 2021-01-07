The Confluence Prep Academy Titans have a very productive holiday tournament season as they won the championship of the Francis Howell/O’Fallon-Christian Round Robin.
The Titans defeated Francis Howell, St. Charles and O’Fallon-Christian to take home the championship trophy. After a 1-2 start to the season, the Titans are starting to click as they head into the 2021 portion of the schedule.
Everything with the Titans revolves around its quartet of very talented guards, led by 6’2” senior Kameren Bevel, who averages 19.8 points a game. He is a talented offensive player who can score in a variety of ways. Junior point guard Tresean White is a talented 6’1” floor general who stuffs the state sheet, averaging 11 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.6 steals a game.
Caleb Burton is a 6’2” junior guard who transferred from O’Fallon (Ill.) High. He has been a big addition as he averages 11 points a game. Rounding out the backcourt quartet is 5’10” senior Korey Lawrence, who is also averaging 11 points a game.
Taking care of things inside for the Titans are 6’5” junior Kwyren Thropes and 6’5” freshman Bryant Moore. Thropes averages eight points and six rebounds a game while Moore also averages six rebounds a game.
MICDS wins own tournament
The MICDS Rams won the championship of their own round-robin tournament with victories over Trinity, Ladue and Kirkwood. The Rams are a tall and talented team with alot of balance and experience. The Rams defeated Kirkwood 54-38 in the championship game to improve their record to 7-0.
The Rams are led by 6’7” junior Brandon Mitchell-Day, who is averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists a game. Senior Nick Roper is a 6’7” wing player who is averaging 12.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and four assists a game. Another 6’7” player is senior forward Aaron Hendricks who averages 11.6 points and 8.7 rebounds a game. Senior guard Hasani Spann is a sharpshooter who averages 13.4 points a game while senior guard Sam Wienstroer averages seven points while running the show at the point guard position.
Holt girls take St. Dominic title
Wentzville Holt’s girls have been on a roll this season and it continued last week when the Indians won the championship of the St. Dominic Tournament. The Indians defeated the host Crusaders 62-52 in the championship game to head into the new year with a 9-1 record.
The leader of the pack for this talented team is 5’10” senior guard Jaliyah Green, who is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals a game. The SEMO recruit had 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the championship game against St. Dominic. Junior point guard Riley Reddin has done a nice job since coming off a knee injury from last year. The 5’9” Reddin had 16 points and made four 3-pointers in the championship game. She is averaging nine points, three rebounds and two assists a game.
Adding more talent to the mix is 6’0” junior Madison Carroll, a transfer from Timberland who is averaging nine points and six rebounds a game. The Indians also get contributions from 5’8” senior Mya Robinson, 5’11” senior Sydni Scott and 5’7” senior Nysa Gilchrist, who all average between six and eight points a game.
Lutheran North girls win another tournament
It was a happy holiday season for the girls at Lutheran North as the Crusaders won the championship of the Rockwood Summit Tournament. It was the second tournament title for the Crusaders this season. North also won the Lutheran-St. Charles Tournament title in early December.
Senior guard Taleah Dilworth was a big catalyst in the Crusaders run to the championship at Summit. The 5’10” Dilworth had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the championship game against Farmington and 17 points and six rebounds in the semifinals against Lindbergh. Sophomore guard Laila Blakeny continued her excellent play with 22 points, five rebounds and six steals in the championship game.
The Crusaders, who are currently 7-1, also got good contributions from 5’10” sophomore Raven Addison, 5’10” senior Cynaa Coleman, 6’0” junior Symone Thomas and 5’4” junior Neveah Howard during the tournament and the season as a whole.
