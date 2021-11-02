The Missouri football playoffs have moved to the district semifinals stage this weekend, and there isn’t a bigger matchup than the showdown at CBC at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Metro Catholic Conference rivals CBC (9-1) and DeSmet (8-2) will square off for the second time this season in the Class 6, District 1 semifinals. Over the past four seasons, the winner of this district playoff game has advanced to the state championship game.
CBC defeated visiting DeSmet 44-29 in September and went on to clinch the MCC championship.
The Cadets boast one of the most potent offensive units in the state, led by quarterback Patrick Heitert. He has passed for 2,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just two interceptions. A talented group of receivers is led by Jeremiah McClellan, who has 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Ayden Robinson-Wayne has 505 yards and five touchdowns. Speedy junior Jeremiyah Love has rushed for a team-high 666 yards and 10 touchdowns.
DeSmet’s other loss this season was to powerhouse East St. Louis. The Spartans are led by dual-threat quarterback Christian Cotton, who has passed for 831 yards and rushed for 524 yards, accounting for 22 touchdowns. Junior Keshawn Ford has registered 483 yards and six touchdowns. Gavin Bomstad and Demetrion Cannon are fleet receivers, while Christian Gray is a home run hitter as a kick returner.
*Week 10 Highlights
-Quarterback Hasaan Cody of Jennings rushed for 132 yards, passed for 115 yards, and had three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 38-0 victory over McCluer North.
-Quarterback AJ Raines of Timberland had 428 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in the T-Wolves’ 50-13 victory over Pattonville. He rushed for 240 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 188 yards and a touchdown.
-Running back John Clay of Brentwood rushed for 193 yards on 21 carries and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 38-36 victory over Louisiana.
-Running back Deion Brown of Kirkwood rushed for 171 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown in the Pioneers’ 35-7 loss to DeSmet.
*On Tap this Weekend (Missouri District Semifinals)
SLUH (6-3) at Marquette (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., (Class 6, District 1)
Ladue (9-1) at Eureka (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 2)
Vashon (7-1) at Gateway STEM (4-5), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 4, District 2)
Timberland (7-3) at Francis Howell (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 2)
Hazelwood Central (8-2) at Troy (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 6, District 2)
Lafayette (5-5) at Summit (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 5, District 2)
Festus (6-4) at Hillsboro (8-1), Friday, 7 p.m. (Class 4, District 1)
Soldan (5-4) at MICDS (9-0), Saturday, noon, (Class 4, District 3)
St. Dominic (6-4) at McCluer (8-2), Saturday, 1 p.m. (Class 4, District 4)
*Illinois Playoffs (Second Round)
Class 6A: Oak Lawn Richards (8-2) at East St. Louis (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Class 5A: Marion (9-1) at Mascoutah (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Class 4A: Sacred Heart Griffin (9-1) at Bethalto Civic Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 5 p.m.
Class 4A: Carterville (8-2) at Freeburg (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m.
Class 2A: Johnson City (9-1) at Mater Dei (10-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.
*Sydney Harris commits to Central Michigan
Edwardsville High girls’ basketball standout Sydney Harris has committed to Central Michigan. As a junior, a 6’0” shooting guard, Harris was a member of the St. Louis American Girls Fab-Five All-Star Team after leading the Tigers to a 16-1 record. She is the top returning player in the Metro East area, and one of Illinois’s top prospects. As a junior, Harris averaged 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.6 steals, shooting 53% from the field and 40% from the 3-point range.
