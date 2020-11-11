St. Louisan Devin Williams of the Milwaukee Brewers was voted the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday.
The former Hazelwood West standout had a sparkling year for the Brewers in helping them clinch a spot in the National League playoffs. Williams, 26, was one of the top relief pitchers in Major League Baseball. The right-hander became the first pitcher to win the award with making a save or recording an out during his award-winning season.
Williams finished the pandemic-shortened season with a 4-1 record and an incredible 0.33 earned run average with 53 strikeouts in 27 innings. He also became the first relief pitcher to take home Rookie of the Year honors in either league since 2011.
*District Championship Football Highlights Weekend
The state football playoffs have reached the district championship stage this weekend with several games involving St. Louis area schools. Here is the schedule of this weekend’s district championship games.
Class 6
District 1: Fox advances to state semifinals with via forfeit.
District 2: Francis Howell at DeSmet, Friday, 6 p.m.
District 3: Nixa at Raymore-Peculiar, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 4: Liberty North at Liberty, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: Francis Howell will visit undefeated DeSmet in a rematch of last year’s district championship game, which was won by the Spartans en route to winning the state championship.
Class 5
District 1: Farmington at Jackson, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Chaminade at Parkway West, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Fort Zumwalt South at Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 4: Battle at Washington, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4
District 1: North County at Festus, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Union at John Burroughs, Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 3: St. Dominic at MICDS, Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 4: Hannibal at Moberly, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: MICDS will host St. Dominic in another rematch. MICDS won the first meeting 47-21 at St. Dominic. Both teams have potent offensive units capable of putting up a lot of points on the board.
Class 3
District 1: St. Mary’s at Kennett, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Cardinal Ritter at St. Clair, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Borgia at Lutheran North, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: St. Mary’s heads ventures down to the bootheel in Southeast Missouri for a big showdown with top-seeded Kennett. St. Mary’s had a big road victory over St. Gen Valle in the district semifinals.
Class 2
District 1: Jefferson at New Madrid Central, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Duchesne at Lutheran-St. Charles, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: It should be a big night in St. Peters as Duchesne visits Lutheran in a rematch from earlier this season. In the first meeting, Duchesne took a 13-0 lead at halftime, only to see Lutheran-St. Charles storm back to take a 35-13 victory.
*Top Performances from last week
-Senior running back Taj Butts of DeSmet scored four touchdowns in the Spartans 54-21 victory over CBC.
-Sophomore defensive end Jamond Mathis of Duchesne had four quarterback sacks in the Pioneers’ 42-18 victory over Christian-O’Fallon.
-Senior Amar Johnson of Chaminade rushed for 250 yards on 31 carries in the Red Devils’ 27-20 victory over Ladue.
-Junior Kevin Coleman of St. Mary’s scored rushed for two touchdowns, had one TD reception and a 70-yard kickoff return in the Dragons’ 55-20 victory over St. Genevieve Valle.
-Running back Jahaud Thompson of Fox rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns in the Warriors’ 49-28 victory over Lafayette.
-Quarterback Isaac Kittrell of Parkway West completed 17 of 26 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-28 victory over Summit.
-Wide Receiver Ja’Marion Wayne had eight receptions for 203 yards in the Longhorns’ 49-28 victory over Summit.
*Deshawn Munson earns Player of the Week honors
Former East St. Louis basketball standout Deshawn Munson has continued his brilliant play at Harris-Stowe State University. The 6’4” Munson was named the Player of the Week in the American Midwest Conference after two huge performances at last weekend’s William Penn Tournament in Iowa.
Munson averaged 42 points, 14.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two games over the weekend. He scored a career high 51 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against William Penn on Sunday afternoon. Last season, Munson was the AMC Player of the Year and a First Team NAIA All-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.