The road to the state basketball tournament for larger schools will get underway this weekend as district playoff competition begins for Missouri schools in Classes 4, 5 and 6.
Here is a brief preview of some of the top district action around the area involving St. Louis teams. To see all of the district tournament brackets, check the state’s website and www.mshsaa.org.
Class 6
The District 4 tournament features one of the most competitive fields in the entire state. Top-seeded Chaminade and No. 2 seed CBC are both ranked in the top five in the state rankings. Kirkwood and Webster Groves are also enjoying excellent seasons while No. 5 seed Ladue also has a winning record. The championship game is scheduled for March 5 at 8:15 p.m.
Pattonville is the No. 1 seed in District 5 with SLUH coming in as the No. 2 seed. The Pirates have lost only one game this season, but SLUH poses a solid threat to the Pirates. In District 6, Fort Zumwalt North and Francis Howell are the top two-seeds. They have been the top two teams in the St. Charles area this season. Barring any upsets, that could be a tremendous championship game on Friday, March 5.
On the girls’ side, perennial powerhouse Incarnate Word Academy makes the jump up to Class 6 after dominating Class 4 for many years. The Red Knights are the No. 1 seed in District 5. Webster Groves is the No. 1 seed in District 4, while Francis Howell Central is the top seed in a competitive District 6. Wentzville Holt and Troy lead the District 7 field.
Class 5
The bracket that most people are looking at is District 5, which features University City and Cardinal Ritter. Both teams are capable of making runs to the Final Four and beyond. Cardinal Ritter won the Class 3 state championship a year ago. There are three more high-quality area teams in Class 5 that have received top seeds. Vianney got the No. 1 seed in District 3, DeSmet in District 7 and St. Dominic in District 8.
On the girls’ side, Cardinal Ritter moves up to Class 5 and the Lions are the top seed in District 5. The Lions are loaded with talented underclassmen. Whitfield also moves up to Class 5 after making a Final Four run in Class 3 last season.
Class 4
Vashon enters the postseason as the No. 1 team in the latest state rankings. The Wolverines have won three state championships and have made four Final Four appearances in the past five years. Confluence Prep Academy is the No. 1 seed in the District 3 field. The Titans are on a late-season surge after negotiating their way through a tough schedule.
One of the most competitive fields will be in District 5, where MICDS picked up the No. 1 seed. The district also features Westminster Christian, Priory, Normandy, Whitfield and John Burroughs, which are all solid teams.
On the girls’ side, undefeated Vashon is the top seed in District 4 while Westminster is the No. 1 seed in District 5. Both teams have Final Four potential.
Unquestionably Bradley Beal
Congratulations go out to St. Louisan Bradley Beal on being voted as a starter to the upcoming National Basketball Association All-Star Game, which will be held on March 7 in Atlanta.
The former Chaminade College Prep All-American, who is in his seventh season with the Washington Wizards, will be making his third All-Star Game appearance. However, he will get the starting nod this season, thanks to the magnificent campaign he is currently having where he is the league’s leading scorer.
Beal enters the week averaging a league-high 32.9 points a game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game. He had a career high of 60 points in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 6. Beal’s stellar play has also sparked the Wizards on their current four-game winning streak.
I would also like to congratulate the fans and everyone involved with the NBA for getting it right this time on Bradley Beal. Despite his remarkable season in 2019-20, Beal was shut out of all of the All-Star Game and postseason All-Star consideration. He has performed better each season and has proven himself to be one of the top shooting guards in the league. He is also a player that people want to see, regardless of his team’s won-loss record.
