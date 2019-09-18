Former Incarnate Word Academy girls basketball star Napheesa Collier was named the 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year this week.
Collier just completed her stellar rookie campaign by leading the Minnesota Lynx to the WNBA Playoffs. She received 29 votes from a national panel of 43 sportswriters and broadcasters. Guard Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings finished in second place.
The 6’1” Collier was terrific in all facets of the game throughout the season. She averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and nearly a block a game while averaging a league-high 33.3 minutes a game. She also shot 49 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from 3-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line.
Collier became the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least 400 points, 200 rebounds, 75 assists, 50 steals, 25 blocks and 25 3-pointers in a single season. Among WNBA rookies, Collier was second in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, first in steals and third in assists and 3-point shooting percentage.
Collier was the No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft after her tremendous collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. In her very first game, she scored 27 points against the Chicago Sky on May 25. She was also selected to play in the WNBA All-Star Game.
In her final game of the season, Collier had 19 points and 10 rebounds in the Lynx’s loss to the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Playoffs.
