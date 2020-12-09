The high school basketball season is underway, and it is time to take a look at some of the top girls’ action going on around the St. Louis area.
On the team front, perennial powerhouse Incarnate Word Academy is primed for another strong season. The Red Knights appeared in the Top 10 nationally in the preseason Max Preps rankings. And for good reason. IWA returns much of its nucleus from a team that advanced to the Final Four of the Class 4 state tournament.
Junior point guard Saniah Tyler and junior forward Jaiden Bryant are talented underclassmen who have already received multiple Division I offers. The Red Knights also welcome back 5’11” senior forward Ellie Vazanna, who was leading the team in scoring before her season was cut short by a knee injury. She has committed to the Air Force Academy. The Red Knights also have a group of talented young sophomores in 6’2” Natalie Potts, 6’0” Brooke Coffey, 5’8” Olivia Hahn and 5’9” Violet McNece.
• Another Final Four team with a strong group of players returning is Whitfield, who finished third in the Class 3 state tournament a year ago. They are led by 5’9” senior guard Kelsey Blakemore, who was the team’s leading scorer. Blakemore is joined by a very talented group of underclassmen. The sophomore group is led by 6’2” forward Brooklyn Rhodes, 5’10” Tkiyah Nelson and 5’9” Treazure Jackson, while the top freshmen are 5’5” JaNyla Bush and 6’1” Britney Rhodes.
• Cardinal Ritter will field one of the youngest and most talented teams in the area. The Lions started the season by winning the championship of the Troy Tournament. Ritter defeated the host Trojans 67-60 in the championship game. The Lions’ freshman class is one of the best in the state, led by 5’7” Chantrel Clayton, who averaged 17 points a game in the tournament. Freshmen forwards Ai’ Naya Williams (6’2”) and Hannah Wallace (6’1”) both averaged 10 points a game at Troy while 6’0” Delesia Scott averaged nine points. Junior guard Mariah Maxie brings experience to the backcourt.
• Another strong small school that is off to a good start is Lutheran North, who won the championship of the LutheranSt. Charles Tournament against a good field. The Crusaders defeated Francis Howell Central in the semifinals and Rolla in the championship game. The sophomore duo of 5’10” Kayla Sullivan and 5’7” Laila Blakeny stood out at the tournament. Sullivan averaged 18.5 points a game while Blakeny averaged 17.3 points. Senior guard Taleah Dilwork averaged 12.6 points while 5’10” senior guard Cynaa Coleman averaged seven points and eight rebounds in the tournament. The Crusaders will also get contributions from 5’4” senior Neveah Howard, 6’0” junior Symone Thomas and 5’10” sophomore Raven Addison.
Here are a few more girls’ players to watch
Marshaun Bostic (Gateway STEM): The speedy Auburn signee led the Jaguars to a district championship last season.
Chanel Davis (Parkway North): A 5’11” senior forward who already has a 20-point, 20-rebound performance this season.
Isabelle Delarue (Francis Howell North): A 6’0” guard who averaged 20 points a game last season. Signed with Missouri State.
Yasmine Edmondson (Fort Zumwalt East): Talented 5’11” senior forward who is averaging 20 points a game to start the season.
Jaliyah Green (Holt): Talented 5’9” senior guard who has signed with SEMO. Averaged 17 points a game as a junior.
Brooke Highmark (Westminster): A 5’8” guard who led the Wildcats to a district championship. Recently committed to Belmont.
Andrea Hudson (Metro): A 5’6” senior point guard who can really stuff the stat sheet. Scored 31 points in her season opener.
Raychel Jones (Vashon): The versatile 5’10” sophomore led the Wolverines to a district championship last season. Can play all five positions on the floor.
Alyssa Lewis (Ladue): A very talented freshman guard who is already off to a good start this season.
Eliza Maupin (Webster Groves): An athletic 6’3” junior who can score, rebound and block shots.
Vanessa Polk (John Burroughs): A 6’2” junior post player who averaged a double-double as a sophomore.
Kennedi Watkins 5’11” Marquette: Versatile senior forward who has signed with SEMO. Led Mustangs to a district championship.
Aliyah Williams (Parkway North): A 5’4” senior guard who averaged 18 points a game while lighting it up from 3-point range.
