Here is a look at some of the top girls’ basketball players to watch in the St. Louis metro area for the 2019-20 season.
Kelsey Blakemore, 5’9”, Whitfield: Excellent point guard who helped lead the Warriors to a berth in the Class 3 state quarterfinals last season.
Faith Bland, 5’10”, Metro: An All-Public High League performer who returns after leading the Panthers in scoring and rebounding. She has signed with Texas A&M-Commerce.
Marshaun Bostic, 5’8”, Gateway STEM: A speedy junior guard who has been an All-PHL performer for the past two seasons. She is currently averaging 18 points a game to start the season.
Jessica Brooks, 5’10”, MICDS: A four-year standout performer for the Rams who returns after averaging 18 points a game last season.
Autuanae Garrett, 5’10”, Miller Career Academy: Talented senior guard who returns after helping the Phoenix to the Final Four of the Class 4 state tournament.
Sydney Harris, 6’0”, Edwardsville: Excellent sophomore guard who is off to a fast start to the season. She is currently averaging 19 points a game for the 7-0 Tigers.
Brooke Highmark, 5’8”, Westminster: Talented sophomore guard who led the Wildcats to a berth in the Class 4, district championship game as a freshman.
Raychel Jones, 5’10”, Vashon: A talented freshman wing player who is one of the top newcomers in the St. Louis metro area this season.
Jayla Kelly, 6’2”, Parkway Central: An outstanding senior forward who led the Colts to a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. She has signed with the University of Missouri.
Jakayla Kirk, 5’10”, Hazelwood Central: One of the top players in the Suburban North who is currently averaging 15 points and seven rebounds a game.
Quierra Love, 5’4”, Edwardsville: A quick senior point guard who returns after leading the Tigers in assists and steals for a team that advanced to the IHSA Class 4A Supersectionals.
Jasmine Manuel, 6’3”, Rockwood Summit: A talented senior post player who is back after averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Falcons to a Class 4 district championship.
Jade Moore, 5’6”, Whitfield: An excellent senior combo guard who returns after helping the Warriors to a berth in the Class 3 state quarterfinals. An outstanding 3-point shooter.
Jordan Peete, 5’6”, Ladue: An excellent senior point guard who returns after averaging 14 points a game as a junior.
Vanessa Polk, 6’2”, John Burroughs: A sophomore post player who returns after averaging more than 10 points and 10 rebounds a game as a freshman.
Mackenzie Rhodes, 5’7”, Parkway North: A talented junior guard who returns after helping lead the Vikings to a berth in the Class 4 state quarterfinals last season. She is currently averaging 15 points a game.
Saniah Tyler, 5’6”, Incarnate Word: Talented sophomore point guard who has taken the reins for the powerhouse Red Knights program that has won three consecutive state champions.
Ellie Vazzana, 5’11”, Incarnate Word: Talented junior wing player who has emerged as the Red Knights’ prime-time player this season. She is currently averaging 17 points a game.
Keisha Watkins, 5’8”, Northwest Academy: An All-Public High League performer who returns after averaging 18 points a game as a junior.
