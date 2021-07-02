It was an outstanding year for girls’ track and field in the St. Louis metropolitan area, with four teams bringing home state championships.
Cardinal Ritter won the Missouri Class 5 state championship; Trinity won the Class 4 state title and STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley won the Class 2 championship. On the Metro East side, Belleville Althoff made history by winning the Class 1A state championship, the first in the school’s history for girls’ track and field.
With the season closes, it is time to present the St. Louis American All-Area Girls Track and Field Team for 2021.
First Team
- 100-meter dash: Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter (Fr.) – The Class 5 state champion posted a time of 11.77 seconds in the state final.
- 200-meter dash: Aniyah Brown Cardinal Ritter (Fr.) – The Class 5 state champion with a time of 24.08 seconds.
- 400-meter dash: Cheyenne Melvin, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (Sr.) – The Class 2 state champion recorded a time of 56.1 seconds, and is headed to Louisiana Tech.
- 800-meter run: Cheyenne Melvin, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (Sr.) – Got the state championship double by winning the 800.
- 1,600-meter run: Macy Schelp, Lutheran South (Sr.) – The Class 4 state champion. Won all three distance events at the state meet.
- 3,200-meter run: Grace Tyson, Lafayette (Soph.) – The Class 5 state champion in a time of 10 minutes 41.08 seconds.
- 100-meter high hurdles: Maya Anderson, MICDS (Soph.) – The Class 5 state runner-up in a time of 14.02 seconds.
- 300-meter low hurdles: Chelby Melvin, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (Sr.) – The Class 2 state champion in a meet record time of 43.23 seconds.
- 4x100-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter – The Class 5 state champions in a time of 48.38 seconds.
- 4x200-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter – The Class 5 state champions in a time of 1:39.93.
- 4x400-meter relay: Cardinal Ritter: The Class 5 state runners-up in a time of 3:59.54.
- 4x800-meter relay: Nerinx Hall: The Class 4 state champions in a time of 9:34.03.
- Long Jump: Aaliyah Elliott, John Burroughs (Fr.) – Finished fourth in Class 5 with a jump of 18 feet 9 ¼ inches.
- Triple Jump: Brooke Moore, Trinity (Jr.) – The Class 4 state champion with a jump of 39 feet 10 ¾ inches.
- High Jump: Eliza Maupin, Webster Groves (Jr.) – The Class 5 state champion with a jump of 5 feet 7 ¾ inches.
- Pole Vault: Mason Meinershagen, Oakville (Soph.) – The Class 5 state runner up with a clearance of 12 feet 9 inches.
- Shot Put: Jayden Ulrich, Triad (Sr.) – The Illinois Class 2A state champion with a throw of 51 feet 10 ¾ inches.
- Discus: Jayden Ulrich, Triad (Sr.) – The Illinois Class 2A state champion with a state record throw of 168 feet-1 ¾ inches.
- Javelin: Sydney Juszczyk, Trinity (Sr.) – The Class 4 state champion with a throw of 151 feet 10 inches.
Second Team
- 100: Kaelyn Tate, Parkway Central (Jr.)
- 200: Leah Thames, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (Jr.)
- 400: Nnenna Okpara, Parkway Central (Jr)
- 800: Savannah Lesher, Eureka (Sr.)
- 1,600: Mia Reed, Washington (Sr.)
- 3,200: Julia Ray, MICDS (Soph.)
- 100HH: Macee Rivers, Belleville West (Soph.)
- 300LH: Maya Anderson, MICDS (Soph.)
- 4x100: Belleville West
- 4x200: STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
- 4x400: STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley
- 4x800: Lafayette
- Long Jump: Genesis Dixon, Kirkwood (Soph.)
- Triple Jump: Lauren Hoffman, Fort Zumwalt West (Sr)
- High Jump: Mason Meinershagen, Oakville (Soph.)
- Pole Vault: Samantha Fischer, Ladue (Sr.)
- Shot Put: J’dyn Green, Timberland (Sr.)
- Discus: Elizabeth Bailey, Eureka (Sr.)
- Javelin: Julia Crenshaw, Fort Zumwalt West, Sr.
