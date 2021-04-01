We have something new to cover in the St. Louis prep sports scene that has never happened before; which is spring football.
No, we are not in Texas or Florida, where they do have spring football. We have spring games going on right here in the St. Louis area. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several schools decided to punt on the traditional fall football season and move their games to the spring. Most of the action is taking place in North County and the city.
This week, we will take a look at some of the top players in spring football on the Missouri side of the river. Next week, we will highlight the top players on the Illinois side as the metro east schools are also playing football in the spring.
Charles Johnson (Pattonville): A junior running back who has rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Pirates to a 3-0 record. He is averaging nearly six yards a carry.
Logan Williams (Pattonville): A senior dual-threat quarterback who has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 425 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Pirates to a 3-0 record.
Hasaan Cody (Jennings): A versatile junior two-way performer who has rushed for 193 yards and four touchdowns while also passing for 186 yards and one touchdown. He also has two interceptions as a defensive back while also scoring a touchdown as a kick returner.
Michael Hopkins (McCluer): A junior quarterback who has completed 31 of 51 passes for 500 yards and two touchdowns in three games to lead the Comets to a 2-1 record.
Dennis Keyes (McCluer): A junior wide receiver who has 17 receptions for 255 yards and two touchdowns in the Comets’ three games.
Lionel Banks (Hazelwood Central): A junior running back who has rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns for the 2-1 Hawks.
Armon Hill (Hazelwood East): A junior two-way talented performer who has scored a team high three touchdowns on offense while also having a team-high 21 tackles on defense.
Marcellous Griffin (Ritenour): A senior dual-threat quarterback who has rushed for 192 yards and five touchdowns while also throwing five touchdown passes.
John Clay (Brentwood): A talented sophomore running back who has rushed for 299 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Eagles’ two games.
SLU Women make WNIT Quarterfinals
Congratulations to the Saint Louis University women’s basketball team on achieving a very successful season despite battling many obstacles. The Billikens had their season paused on three different occasions due to Covid-19 protocol, yet still managed to put together a 14-5 record and finish third in the Atlantic-10 Conference. SLU also earned a berth in the WNIT where it won two games and advanced to the quarterfinals.
Junior guard Ciaja Harbison earned All Atlantic 10 First Team honors after averaging a team-high 16.9 points a game. Junior forward Brooke Flowers, a former Metro High standout, earned Third Team honors after averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds while blocking a team-high 47 shots. Harbison and Flowers were also named to the WNIT All-Rockford Region Team. They were also selected to the All A-10 Defensive Team as well.
Sophomore guard Rachel Kent averaged 12.6 points a game while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and 94 percent from the free throw line. Junior forward Myriama Smith-Traore was a strong presence inside as she averaged 9.1 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.
Lauryn Miller concludes career at UCLA
Former Kirkwood High basketball standout Lauryn Miller concluded a very solid senior season at UCLA as one of the Bruins’ most dependable players. The 6’1” Miller has started 46 of the Bruins’ last 47 games over the past two seasons on two NCAA Tournament teams. As a senior this season, Miller averaged 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of action a game to help the Bruins to the second round on the NCAA Tournament. Miller was the St. Louis American Player of the Year in 2017 after leading Kirkwood to the Class 5 state championship during her senior year. The young lady has been a tremendous basketball player and a positive role model on and off the basketball court for young people to follow.
