The Lift for Life girls' basketball team made history last week by winning the Class 3, District 4 championship. The Hawks defeated St. Pius X 52-32 in the championship game. It was the first district title for the girls' basketball program. The Hawks' key players included Na'Teonia Russell (10), Daniyah Ward (3) and Kanise Mills (23), shown here in a game against Vashon earlier this season.