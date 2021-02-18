The Kirkwood High football program has tapped Pioneers’ great Jeremy Maclin as its new head coach.
A 2006 graduate of Kirkwood, Maclin was one of the top wide receivers ever produced in the St. Louis metro area. He was an All-State and All-Metro performer on the football field as well as the starting point guard of Kirkwood’s basketball team that advanced to the Final Four of the Class 5 state tournament in 2006.
Maclin went on to enjoy a stellar collegiate career at the University of Missouri, where he earned All-American honors in 2007 and 2008. He played nine seasons in the National Football League with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2014 while playing for the Eagles.
For the past two seasons, Maclin has been on the Kirkwood High staff as an assistant coach. He becomes the second former St. Louis area prep star who played at Mizzou to be hired as a head coach at Kirkwood. The basketball program hired former Vashon High star Jimmy McKinney as its new head coach before the 2020-21 season.
*RIP Leon Spinks
As we look back on the life and career of the late, great Leon Spinks, it was during this week in 1978 when the St. Louisan enjoyed the greatest triumph of his boxing career. On February 15, 1978, Spinks pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history when he defeated Muhammad Ali to win the world heavyweight championship in Las Vegas.
It was only Leon’s eighth professional fight of his career, thus making him the man who was the quickest to win the heavyweight title in his professional career. Leon Spinks was also the only man to dethrone Ali as the heavyweight champion. All of Ali’s other losses came when he was the challenger.
*District Basketball Playoffs begin this weekend
The road to the state basketball tournament gets underway for small schools this weekend as the district playoffs get underway in Missouri for schools in Classes 1-3. St. Louis area boys and girls schools will be competing in Districts 4 and 5 in Class 3 and District 4 in Class 2.
Bishop DuBourg received the No. 1 seed for the Class 3, District 4 tournament, which begins on Saturday. The Cavaliers are followed by Lift for Life, Festus St. Pius X and Carnahan. The semifinals will be held on Monday, February 22 with the championship game set for Wednesday, February 24. The host school is Bishop DuBourg.
O’Fallon Christian received the No. 1 seed for the Class 3, District 5 tournament. The Eagles are looking for another long postseason run after advancing to the Class 5 state quarterfinals last season. They are followed in the seedings by Lutheran North, Duchesne and Brentwood.
The first-round games will be held on Monday, February 22 with the semifinals to follow on Wednesday, February 24. The championship game is set for Friday, February 26 at 7 p.m. The host school is Trinity.
On the girls’ side, Lift for Life received the No. 1 seed for the Class 3, District 4 tournament. The Hawks are followed by Festus St. Pius X, Jefferson and Valley Park. The first round games will be held on Saturday at noon with the semifinals set for Monday at 7 p.m. The championship game will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The host school is Bishop DuBourg.
STEAM Academy received the No. 1 seed for the Class 3, District 5 tournament. They are followed by Duchesne, Brentwood, Trinity and O’Fallon-Christian. The first-round action will be held on Monday, February 22 with the semifinals set for Wednesday, February 24. The championship game will be held on Friday, February 26 at 5 p.m. The host school is Trinity.
*TJ Crockett is a star at Lindenwood
Former University City basketball standout T.J. Crockett is having a stellar senior season at Lindenwood University in St. Charles. The 6’1” Crockett is averaging 26 points a game, which is among the leading scorers in the NCAA Division II ranks. He has also been named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week on three different occasions. Crockett recently surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his career as well.
