The McCluer Comets have streaked to a 6-1 record behind a powerful offense that has helped the team score more than 50 points in each of its victories.
The Comets have topped the 60-point mark twice and scored a whopping 80 points in an early season contest.
Dual-threat senior quarterback Michael Hopkins has excelled as a runner and a passer. He has passed for 1,265 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 661 yards and 14 TDs.
Senior Kameron Gillespie has more than 700 yards of total offense and tallied 20 touchdowns. Senior Victor Johnson has rushed for 436 yards and six touchdowns, while senior Dennis Keyes has a team-high 516 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Defensively, senior Kaidyn Jimerson has recorded a team-high nine quarterback sacks. Junior Al-mani Jimerson has recorded five sacks, while junior De’Adrian Sharp leads the team in tackles.
McCluer concludes its regular season with games at Normandy on Saturday, Oct. 16 and then a big home game against SLUH from the Metro Catholic League on October 23.
*Braxton Stacker commits to Murray State
Cardinal Ritter College Prep basketball standout Braxton Stacker has given a commitment to Murray State University. A 6’5” senior guard, Stacker played a significant role in the Lions’ run to the Class 5 state championship last season.
As a junior, Stacker averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists, while shooting 39 percent from 3-point range. He is a dynamic athlete who plays at full throttle at both ends of the court. During the summer grassroots season, Stacker played for the Brad Beal Elite 17U squad that advanced to the championship game of the prestigious Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Peach Jam in July.
*The undefeated
As we approach the home stretch of the high school football regular season, there are several teams still enjoying undefeated seasons.
Hazelwood Central (7-0), Mascoutah (7-0), MICDS (7-0), Summit (7-0), Union (7-0), Vashon (7-0) and Wentzville Holt (7-0) sport unblemished records.
*Top Performers from Week 7
-Running back Quaron Williams of Parkway North rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Parkway Central.
-Running back LJ Minner of Westminster rushed for 318 yards on 32 carries and three touchdowns in a victory over John Burroughs.
-Running back Jay Harris of Timberland rushed for 257 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns in a victory over Fort Zumwalt West.
-Quarterback Avion Bass of Lift for Life completed 14 of 24 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Priory.
-Receiver Michael Parr, Jr. of Lutheran-St. Charles had three receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Quincy Notre Dame.
-Running back Keshawn Ford of DeSmet scored three rushing touchdowns in a victory over Kansas City Rockhurst.
-Receiver Quincy Hall of Mascoutah had four receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown in a victory over Bethalto.
-Quarterback Antonio Muyco of Affton completed 14 of 24 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns against North Point.
*On Tap This Weekend
SLUH (4-2) at DeSmet (5-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Lift for Life (4-3) at Chaminade (3-4), 6 p.m. Friday
St. Mary’s (5-1) at Louisville Trinity, 6 p.m. Friday
Francis Howell (5-2) at Timberland (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Highland (4-3) at Mascoutah (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Jackson (7-0) at Cardinal Ritter (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday
CBC (6-1) at Rockhurst (3-4), 7 p.m. Friday
East St. Louis (6-1) at Edwardsville (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Duchesne (5-2) at Winfield (5-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Lindbergh (6-1) at Hazelwood Central (7-0), Saturday, noon
*Elite Basketball Showcase this Weekend
Some top basketball players from the St. Louis metropolitan area are scheduled to participate in the Elite Basketball Showcase. The one-day event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 16 at the Belleville, Illinois Sportsplex. Presented by Elite Amateur Sports, the games feature top players from freshman and sophomore classes around the state. I look forward to checking his one out!
