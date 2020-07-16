The St. Louis metro area has been blessed to have some tremendous girls’ basketball players on the scene.
In recent months, we have chronicled exploits of former Incarnate Word Academy star Napheesa Collier, who was named the Rookie of the Year in the WNBA. Also, there is former Parkway North star Alecia “Sug” Sutton, who was drafted by the WNBA champion Washington Mystics.
The next wave of talented young ladies in St. Louis are already starting to make their mark on the basketball court.
Last week, the Lady Brad Beal Elite 2021 team brought home a championship from the first session of the Nike Tournament of Champions, which was held in Indianapolis.
Led by Vashon High girls coach John Albert, Lady BBE finished 5-1 in the tournament. They defeated Always Elite in the semifinals, then won the championship with a 61-53 victory over Ohio Futures Black.
The team consists of talented area players who will be entering their junior and senior years of high school. All of them are on the radar of collegiate programs that are looking for new talent.
Saniah Tyler and Jaiden Bryant are a dynamic duo of juniors from perennial state powerhouse Incarnate Word. The 5’6” Tyler is an elite level point guard who is one of the best in the country. The 5’10” Bryant is a versatile wing player who makes 3-pointers or scores in the low post. She received a scholarship offer from Missouri State University after the tournament.
Gateway STEM senior standout Marshaun Bostic is a 5’9” point guard with tremendous speed in the open court. The All-Public High League performer is one of the fastest kids I’ve seen going end time end with the basketball in my 35 years of covering the sport.
Seniors Jaliyah Green of Wentzville Holt and Samya Johnson of McCluer North are a pair of 5’11” forwards who could make it happen with their athleticism and versatility. Green has an incredible knack for scoring baskets in the lane in heavy traffic while Johnson can score, rebound and block shots.
Holding down the middle for Lady BBE is 6’4” junior Kyrah Brodie, who plays for Mid-Missouri powerhouse Rock Bridge in Columbia. She is a very talented shot blocker who also has a nice shooting touch from the high post.
Senior Sofia Tweedie is a 5’10” guard from Francis Howell Central who can knock down 3-pointers while playing a good complimentary role in several areas to help the team.
Rounding out Lady BBE’s group in Indy were guard Kiyah Cooper from Vashon and forward Tyler Butler from Belleville East. Cooper is a solid guard who can handle the ball and shoot while Butler provides good inside play.
