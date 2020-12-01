The MICDS Rams have enjoyed a long and rich tradition of success on the football field. The Rams have continued their winning ways by making another trip to the Show-Me Bowl, where they will play Jefferson City Helias for the Class 4 state championship on Friday night at Jefferson City High. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.
MICDS (7-0) defeated Union 56-20 to earn its trip to the state finals. The Rams will take a powerful offensive unit into Saturday’s championship game, led by junior quarterback Reagan Andrew, who has passed for 1,034 yards and 13 touchdowns and only one interception. He has also rushed for 10 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Steve Hall has rushed for 620 yards and 10 touchdowns while Shawn Putman has rushed for 473 yards and three scores.
There are plenty of talented receivers for Andrew to throw to in senior Crawford Bundy and junior PJ Behan, who have combined for 11 receiving touchdowns. They are also dangerous in the kick return game on special teams. Senior Will Kacmarek is also a big target at the tight end position.
The 6’6” 240-pound Kacmarek is also an anchor on the Rams’ defensive line, along with 6’3” 300-pound senior Raphy Sowal. Senior linebacker Jalen Pace is a playmaker who has recorded four interceptions in the past two weeks, including a 24-yard touchdown return against Union in the state semifinals. He is the son of former St. Louis Ram and NFL Hall of Famer Orlando Pace. Senior linebacker Grant Purdy leads the team in tackles.
*Javonte Perkins takes A-10 Weekly Honors
Congratulations to Saint Louis University senior basketball standout Javonte Perkins on being named the Atlantic 10 Conference Co-Player of the Week. A former standout at Miller Career Academy, the 6’6” Perkins averaged 27 points in two games to lead SLU to victories over SIUE and LSU in last weekend’s Billiken Classic. Perkins shared the weekly award with senior forward Nathan Cayo of Richmond.
Perkins put on a show in the Billikens’ 85-81 victory over a highly regarded LSU team out of the Southeastern Conference. He scored a game-high 32 points while carrying the offensive load down the stretch in a high-level non-conference game. Perkins was a Preseason All-Atlantic 10 Conference Third Team selection.
*Individual Weekend Standouts (State Semifinals)
-Sophomore Steve Hall of MICDS rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams’ 56-20 victory over Union in the Class 4 semifinals.
-Senior Bill Jackson of Cardinal Ritter rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions’ 55-46 loss to Blair Oaks in the Class 3 state semifinals.
-Senior Jalen Pace of MICDS had two interceptions and returned one for a touchdown in the Rams’ 56-20 victory over Union in the Class 4 semifinals.
-Receiver Fredrick Moore had four receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions’ 55-46 loss to Blair Oaks in the Class 3 semifinals.
-Junior Chris Skiljan of DeSmet recorded three quarterback sacks in the Spartans’ 23-0 loss to Raymore-Peculiar in the Class 6 state championship game.
*University City takes Borgia Tourney by Storm
The University City Lions started their 2020-21 boys’ basketball season off in grand fashion by winning the championship of the St. Francis Borgia Turkey Tourney in Washington, Mo.
The Lions looked dominant in its three victories over Union, Washington and Fort Zumwalt North. In the championship game, the Lions defeated Zumwalt North 69-48. Senior forward Jalen Hampton was selected as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament after enjoying three big performances. The 6’7” Hampton scored 26 points in the championship game, which included a number of impressive slam dunks.
With the championship, the Lions served notice that they will be one of the teams to watch in St. Louis this season. Head coach Kelvin Lee returned several key players back from an 18-9 team and he has a couple of nice additions to an already talented squad.
Joining Hampton up front on a talented front line are 6’4” senior Brandon Ming and 6’4” junior Carleton Thomas. Ming scored a game-high 25 points in the semifinals against Washington while Thomas is an athletic forward who can score and rebound.
The leader in the backcourt is 5’10” junior Larry Abbey, who has been a starter since his freshman season. He is joined by talented sophomore Barry Thomas, a transfer from St. Charles. He scored 14 points in the championship game. Freshman guard Bryce Spiller is an excellent 3-point shooter while junior Tyler Jackson is a tough defensive player.
