Trinity Catholic football standout Mookie Cooper recently gave a verbal a commitment to attend The Ohio State University.
The 5’9” 190-pound Cooper is an electrifying performer who is one of the top prospects in a talented crop of Class of 2020 players in the St. Louis metropolitan area. He had offers from many of the top collegiate football programs around the country.
Cooper was one of the key players on a star-studded Trinity team that won the Class 3 state championship last season. As a junior, Cooper caught 29 passes for 869 yards. He also rushed for 224 yards while scoring a total of 18 touchdowns for the Titans, who figure to be one of the top teams in the state this upcoming season.
With Cooper’s commitment, Ohio State continues to successfully recruit top prospects from the St. Louis area. The Buckeyes signed former Cardinal Ritter star receiver Jameson Williams out of last year’s talented class, and former CBC star Kamryn Babb signed with the Buckeyes out of the 2018 class. Of course, the big fish to come out of St. Louis was former John Burroughs star Ezekiel Elliott, who led the Buckeyes to the first College Football Playoff National Championship back in 2014.
Justin Robinson wins double gold in Costa Rica
Hazelwood West star track and field sprinter Justin Robinson added to his growing list of achievements by winning a pair of gold medals at the Pan American U20 Championships in Costa Rica last week.
Competing for Team USA, Robinson took gold in his specialty event, the 400-meter dash, in a sizzling time of 45.04 seconds. Robinson became the first American to win gold in the 400 at the U20 Pan American Games in a decade.
Robinson’s winning performance in the 400 was just the beginning. He came back later to anchor the USA 4x400-meter relay team to a victory and a new U20 world-record time of 2 minutes 59.3 seconds. Robinson sealed the world record by turning in an incredible 43.5 second anchor leg.
Robinson will now represent USA Track and Field at the 2019 Pan American Games, which will be held from July 26-August 11 in Lima, Peru. At 17 years old, Robinson will be one of the youngest athletes to compete in the track and field competition.
Napheesa Collier selected as WNBA All-Star
Former Incarnate Word Academy basketball star Napheesa Collier has been selected to play in the WNBA All-Star Game, which will be held on Saturday in Las Vegas. Collier was selected as an injury replacement for Las Vegas Aces star forward A’ja Wilson.
The 6’1” Collier has been enjoying an excellent rookie season with the Minnesota Lynx, where she has already established herself as an all-purpose impact player. She is currently averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 block while averaging 32 minutes a game. She is currently third in the WNBA in steals. Collier was the No. 6 pick in the WNBA Draft after a stellar four-year career with the University of Connecticut.
Eric McWoods gets first pro hat trick
Former Kirkwood High soccer standout Eric McWoods is currently playing professionally for JK Narva Trans in Narva, Estonia, in the country’s top professional league. McWoods just achieved his first professional hat trick as he scored all three of his team’s goals in a 3-2 victory over Viljandi JK Tulevik. A 2014 graduate of Kirkwood, Woods left with many of the school’s scoring records. Woods enjoyed collegiate success at Xavier University (OH) and the University of Missouri-Kansas City before joining the professional ranks.
Three Stripes Alliance Tournament produces three local champions
The Three Stripes Alliance Basketball Tournament was held last weekend at the Center of St. Louis Sports in Affton. The grassroots tournament featured several top grassroots programs from around the Midwest Region. In the end, there were three championship teams from the St. Louis area. The Gateway Basketball Club won the championship in the 17U division, the Larry Hughes Basketball Academy won the championship in the 16U division and the Knights Basketball Academy won the championship in the 15U division.
Metro East basketball teams dominate in Atlanta
A trio of excellent grassroots basketball teams from the metro east brought home championships from the Recruit Looks Basketball League, which recently held its national tournament in Atlanta, GA. The Southwest Illinois Jets won championships in the 15U and 16U divisions while the Gateway (IL) squad won the championship in the 17U division.
