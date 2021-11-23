A top high school this season was the opening night showdown between area powers CBC and East St. Louis. The visiting Flyers defeated CBC 49-44 in an entertaining, high scoring game that kept the crowd of the edge of its seat.
Both teams looked the part of state championship-level back then, and that fact will come to fruition at 1 p.m. Saturday when both teams play for state titles in their respective states.
CBC will take on Liberty North for the Missouri Class 6 state championship at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
East St. Louis faces Cary-Grove in the Illinois Class 6A state championship game at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb. These two teams have been on a collision course for this game since the beginning of the season.
Both teams had to work a little bit in their state semifinal games before moving on to the championship game. East Side trailed Crete-Monee 7-6 midway through the second quarter, but they took control to take a 54-13 victory. Five-star wide receiver Luther Burden III scored three touchdowns for the Flyers, including two punt returns of 91 and 75 yards.
CBC’s game was a little more dramatic as they trailed 21-7 in the second half before rallying for a 28-21 victory over visiting Lee’s Summit.
The Cadets scored three touchdowns in nine minutes in the fourth quarter to complete their stunning comeback. Senior quarterback Patrick Heitert sparked the rally by rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another score in the fourth quarter.
*State Playoff Pairings
Class 6 (State Championship Game)
CBC vs. Liberty North, Saturday, 1 p.m. (University of Missouri)
Class 5 (Semifinals)
Fort Osage at Holt, Friday, 6 p.m.
Jackson at Webb City, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 4 (Semifinals)
Smithville at MICDS, Saturday,
Hannibal at North County, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Class 3 (Semifinals)
Mexico at St. Mary’s, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Cardinal Ritter at St. Pius X, Saturday,
Class 2
Lafayette County at Lutheran-St. Charles, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Lamar, Saturday, 1 p.m.
*Williams to Williams
A pair of former St. Louis area prep football standouts with the same last name have become finalists for major college postseason awards.
Jameson Williams, a junior at Alabama, made the cut as one of the 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver. The former Cardinal Ritter College Prep star is enjoying a breakout season with the Crimson Tide this year.
Through the first 10 games of the season, Williams has 61 receptions for 1,226 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had two kick returns for touchdowns in a game against Southern Mississippi earlier this season, making him the first player in Alabama history to accomplish the feat.
Williams has several big efforts during the season. Last Saturday, he had 10 receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a victory over Arkansas. He had six receptions for 158 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico State, 10 receptions for 160 yards and one touchdown against LSU and 10 receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns against Texas A&M.
Kyren Williams, a junior at Notre Dame, was named one of the five finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, which is awarded to the most versatile player in college football. The former Vianney star has been a standout as a runner, pass receiver and kick returner.
In 10 games, Williams has rushed for 872 yards on 72 carries and 10 touchdowns. His spectacular 91-yard touchdown run against North Carolina is a candidate for Play of the Year in college football this season. Williams also has 26 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns along with 11 punt returns for 118 yards. He is averaging 132 all-purpose yards a game this season.
Last season, Williams was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in the Atlantic Coast Conference as he rushed for 1,125 yards and scored 15 touchdowns while averaging nearly nine yards a carry.
