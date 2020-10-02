One of the top high school football prospects in the Metro East area will be headed to the Big XII Conference.
Justin Johnson, a standout running back from Edwardsville High, has given a commitment to West Virginia University. A 6’0” 200-pound senior, Johnson made his announcement on his Twitter account on Monday.
Rated as a four-star prospect, Johnson rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns in leading the Tigers to an 8-3 record and a postseason berth. Johnson had more than a dozen scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs.
Johnson becomes the second St. Louis area football player who will be making his collegiate home in Morgantown, W.V. Former DeSmet standout defensive end Lanell Carr is currently a freshman at West Virginia.
Arlen Harris Jr. narrows list to six
Standout junior running back Arlen Harris Jr. of Lutheran St. Charles has narrowed his final recruiting list to six schools last week. The six schools that made the final cut for Harris’ services include Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, Florida, Penn State and Stanford.
The 5’11” 205-pound Harris is having an excellent junior season so far in leading the Cougars to a 4-1 record. Through five games, he has rushed for 606 yards on 77 carries and 13 touchdowns. In last Friday’s victory over Father Tolton, Harris rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns. He also added a fourth touchdown on a 60-yard punt return.
As a sophomore, Harris rushed for 1,788 yards and 32 touchdowns in leading the Cougars to a 10-3 record and a Class 3 district championship.
Few more top performances
Senior wide receiver Kalin Black of Christian-O’Fallon had four receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-26 victory over St. Francis Borgia. Black had TD receptions of 51 and 48 yards.
Junior quarterback Cole Rickerman of Festus passed for 258 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and another score in the Tigers’ 41-26 victory over Hillsboro. Festus improved its record to 5-0 with the victory.
Quarterback Blake Seaton of Wentzville Liberty passed for 157 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards and another score in a victory over Francis Howell North.
Running back Dane Mohrmann of Francis Howell rushed for 150 yards on 12 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Vikings 57-28 victory over Troy.
On tap this weekend
Francis Howell (3-1) at Holt (5-0), 7 p.m.
Jackson (5-0) at Fox (5-0), 7 p.m.
Liberty (3-2) at Washington (4-1), 7 p.m.
Lutheran St. Charles (4-1) at St. Dominic (3-2), 7 p.m.
On this day archive
On October 1, 2016, defensive back Jarrod Smith of Ladue returned two interceptions for touchdowns of 70 and 27 yards in the Rams’ 56-7 victory over Clayton.
