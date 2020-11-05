We are now at the semifinals state of the district football playoffs around the state of Missouri. Here is a schedule of the upcoming district games this weekend involving St. Louis area teams.
Class 6
District 1: Lafayette at Fox, Friday, 7 p.m.
SLUH at Lindbergh, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: CBC at DeSmet, Friday, 6 p.m.
Francis Howell (bye)
Earl’s Pick Game: The CBC-DeSmet game features the past two Class 6 state champions and Metro Catholic Conference rivals. Both are prime contenders as well this season. DeSmet has won the last three contests, including a 41-21 victory over the Cadets earlier this season.
Class 5
District 1: Poplar Bluff at Jackson, Friday, 7 p.m.
Farmington at Seckman, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Parkway West at Summit, Friday, 7 p.m.
Ladue at Chaminade, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: Ladue has moved up to the Class 5 level after a dominant run in Class 4 the past few seasons, including a state championship two years ago. Chaminade made a run to the state quarterfinals a year ago.
District 3: Parkway Central at Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, 7 p.m.
Fort Zumwalt East at Fort Zumwalt South, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 4
District 1: DeSoto at Festus, Friday, 7 p.m.
North County at Hillsboro, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 2: Pacific at John Burroughs, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sullivan at Union, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Trinity at MICDS, Saturday, 1 p.m.
St. Dominic at Parkway North, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: The Trinity-MICDS game is an interesting one. Trinity is the No. 5 seed, but they are a powerful unit that is capable of making a run in the state playoffs. Top-seeded MICDS had displayed a potent offensive in its three victories this season.
Class 3
District 1: Ste. Genevieve at Kennett, Friday, 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s at Ste. Genevieve Valle, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: The St. Mary’s –Valle showdown should be quite a contest. St. Mary’s comes down to Class 3 after advancing to the Class 4 state semifinals last season. Valle is a perennial Class 1 state powerhouse that has moved up to the Class 3. On Friday night, they meet in the middle.
District 2: Cardinal Ritter at Park Hills Central, Friday, 7 p.m.
Salem at St. Clair, Friday, 7 p.m.
District 3: Wright City at Lutheran North, Friday, 7 p.m.
Priory at Borgia, Friday, 7 p.m.
Class 2
District 2: Cuba at Lutheran-St. Charles, Friday, 7 p.m.
Christian-O’Fallon at Duchesne, Friday, 7 p.m.
Earl’s Pick Game: The Christian-O’Fallon vs. Duchesne game has the makings of a very entertaining game over in St. Charles. Both teams feature big play athletes with offenses capable of putting plenty of points on the board.
*A few first-round district standouts
-Senior Nyjahl Vaughn of Cardinal Ritter had two interceptions in the Lions victory over Owensville.
-Quarterback Patrick Heitert of CBC completed 21 of 26 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in the Cadets’ 63-28 victory over Marquette.
-Wide receiver Zach Hahn had seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Cadets 63-28 victory over Marquette.
-Senior Jackson Hetzel of Francis Howell had four receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings’ 56-21 victory over Timberland.
*Basketball practice begins this week
As the high school football playoffs are in the second weekend, official practice for high school basketball programs around the state got underway on Monday afternoon. Good luck to all of the talented boys and girls basketball programs around the state, as well as all of the athletes in the other winter sports.
